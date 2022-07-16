Ghana target Kwadwo Duah scores in Nurnberg's defeat to St Pauli in Bundesliga 2 opener

English-born Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Duah netted his first competitive goal for FC Nurnberg in the opening game of the German Bundesliga II.

The Switzerland youth international drilled home in the 46th minute but his goal was not enough as Nurnberg suffered a 3-2 defeat at St Pauli.

The Boys on Brown were rampant in the first half, scoring three times before the 40th minutes.

Jackson Irvine opened the scoring for the hosts in the 24 minute before Leart Paraqada extended the lead from the spot. Lukas Daschner add the third in the 39th minute.

Kwadwo Duah netted right after the break firing from a ferocious strike to pull one back for the visitors. Enrico Valentini scored in injury time and it was too late for the visitors to get an equalizer.

Kwadwo Duah joined Nurnberg in the summer transfer window from Swiss topflight side St Gallen.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, the 25-year-old is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite playing for Switzerland at youth levels.