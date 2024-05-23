Ghana target Mohamed Diomande earns maiden Ivory Coast call up after Black Stars snub

Mohamed Diomande has received his first senior call up from Ivory Coast days after declaring his intentions to represent the country of his birth.

The Ghana-trained midfielder was named in the Black Stars squad for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March, but asked for time to make a decision over his international future.

Having spent most of his life in Ghana, the 22-year-old was eligible to play for the four time African champions.

However, Diomande disclosed his desire to play for the Elephants in an interview Malick Traore on NOSTA Foot.

“My dream has always been to represent Ivory Coast, the country of my parentsâ€¦” he said.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae named the Rangers winger in his 25-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Gabon and Kenya in June.

Diomande has already made an appearance at youth level for the African champions and was named in the U23 squad for the friendly against France in March, but missed due to the Black Stars invite.

Below is the full Ivory Coast squad: