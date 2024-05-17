Ghana target Mohamed Diomande speaks after ditching Black Stars for Ivory Coast

Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande has clarified his decision to opt for Cote d'Ivoire instead of Ghana in international football, citing his deep-rooted connection to his parents' homeland.

Born in Cote d'Ivoire but raised in Ghana where he honed his skills at the prestigious Right to Dream Academy, Diomande's football journey took him to FC NordsjÃ¦lland before joining Scottish side Rangers last summer.

Despite Ghana's national team coach, Otto Addo, extending an invitation to Diomande for the March friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, the 22-year-old declined the opportunity to join the Black Stars.

In an interview with Nostafoot, as reported by Ivorian journalist Malick TraorÃ©, Diomande affirmed his allegiance to Cote d'Ivoire, emphasizing his lifelong aspiration to represent the country of his parents.

"I have always dreamed of playing for Ivory Coast," Diomande stated. "I am prepared to contribute to the Elephants, whether at the senior level or with the U23 team."

Diomande's impactful performances this season with Rangers have underscored his potential, featuring prominently in the Scottish Premiership with 10 starts and two goals to his name.