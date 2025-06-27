Ghana teen Emmanuel Boansi provides decisive assist to send Dila to Georgian Super Cup final

Ghana teenager Emmanuel Boansi announced his arrival on Georgia's big stage, providing a crucial assist in Dila's 3-1 semifinal victory over Iberia on Thursday.

The 18-year-old forward set up Ousmane Parulava's 79th-minute clincher, demonstrating composure beyond his years to help secure his team's place in the Super Cup final.

Boansi's intelligent run and perfectly weighted pass for Parulava's goal capped an impressive cameo appearance, with the young attacker introduced in the 78th minute.

His immediate impact justified Dila manager's decision to trust youth in this high-stakes knockout match, where the winners earned a shot at Georgia's first silverware of the season.

The match had been evenly poised at 1-1 when Boansi entered the fray, with Iberia's Irakli Tabatadze and Dila's Dorian Bassinga exchanging first-half goals.

Boansi's intervention proved decisive, coming just minutes after Archil Andronikashvili's 61st-minute penalty had given Dila the lead.

For the Ghanaian prodigy, this assist marks another milestone in his rapid development since joining Dila's first-team setup.

His technical quality and decision-making under pressure suggest a bright future for the teenage forward, who could now feature in his first senior cup final.

Dila will await the winner of the other semifinal, with Boansi potentially set to become the youngest Ghanaian to feature in a Georgian Super Cup final if selected.

Emmanuel Boansi only moved to Georgia in March 2025.