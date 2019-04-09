Ghana to avoid top African sides in AFCON draw

Ghana will avoid top sides in the Nations Cup draw to be held on Friday after the West African country was seeded in pot one.

The Black Stars will avoid Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Senegal and Ivory Coast in the tournament's group stage.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Sunday the seeding of the teams that will participate in the AFCON finals as Morocco, Nigeria and Algeria came in the second seed four days before the tournament's draw.

The 2019 AFCON draw will be held at the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx on 12 April.

Egypt will host AFCON 2019 after original host Cameroon was stripped of its duties due to delays in its preparations for the expanded 24-team tournament.

The African Cup of Nations will start on 21 June and end on 13 July.

Below are the seedings for Friday's draw

First seed: Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Senegal

Second seed: Morocco, Nigeria, DR Congo, Algeria, Mali and Guinea

Third seed: Uganda, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, Zimbabwe, Angola and Burundi

Fourth seed: Mauritania, Namibia, Benin, Kenya, Tanzania and Madagascar