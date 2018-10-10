Ghana to demand compensation from CAF over botched qualifier against Sierra Leone

Ghana will demand compensation from CAF after their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone was cancelled two days to kickoff.

The Ghana FA had incurred some cost since camping commenced in Kumasi on Monday.

Tickets have been bought for more than 18 foreign-based players who are currently in the country in preparations.

The Black Stars have been camping at the Golden Tulip Hotel which means millions of dollars have gone into preparations.

With the match not taking place, there will be no proceeds from the gate to offset some of the debt.

The National Sports Authority had gone ahead to announce ticket prices for the qualifier.

Since it is not the fault of the Ghana FA that the match has been cancelled, the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association can demand compensation.