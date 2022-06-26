Ghana to face Egypt in Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghana will play Egypt in Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 qualifiers after the draw was held on Friday in Maputo.

The Black Sharks are one of 14 teams competing for seven tournament spots.

The qualifying campaign is structured around home and away matches on the dates listed below.

First Leg: 22 to 24 July

Second Leg: 05 to 07 August

Titleholders Senegal will face Cameroon with the first leg taking place in Indomitable Lions den before a return leg in Teranga Lions’.

After missing the last edition, Nigeria will be eager to make their comeback to the fantastic tournament. But they will first need to face Libya.

Morocco, another great nation of beach soccer in Africa and third from the last AFCON, will see their fate decided with a double header with Côte d’Ivoire.

Below is the fixtures:

Seychelles vs Madagascar

Comoros vs Uganda

Malawi vs Tanzania

Libya vs Nigeria

Côte d’Ivoire vs Morocco

Cameroon vs Senegal

Ghana vs Egypt

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Mozambique from 21 to 30 October 2022.