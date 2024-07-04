Ghana to face Kwesi Appiah's Sudan in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars will encounter a familiar face in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after Ghana were paired against Sudan in Group F.

The four-time African champions will face former coach Kwesi Appiah, who is now coach of Sudan in the qualifiers as they eye a return to the continental championship in 2025.

Also in Group are the Palancas Negras of Angola and West African neighbours Niger.

The game between the Black Stars and Sudan will be the headliner in Group F following the transformation of the North African nation by the Ghanaian coach.

Under Appiah, Sudan leads Group C of the World Cup qualifiers which has former African champions Senegal and DR Congo, who finished fourth in the last edition of the Nations Cup.

Appiah is familiar with the Black Stars team, having given most of the players in the current squad their Ghana debut including Mohammed Kudus.

The qualifiers begin in September with the two two teams in each group making it to Morocco in 2025.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will begin on December 21, 2025, and end on January 18, 2026.