Ghana to face Liberia in friendly match following Central African Republic encounter

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reportedly scheduled an additional friendly match for the Black Stars as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The friendly will see the Black Stars facing off against Liberia on September 12th at the Accra Sports Stadium. This match comes just five days after Ghana's AFCON encounter with the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars are in a crucial position as they require a draw against CAR to secure their spot in next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

In addition to the friendly against Liberia, the Black Stars are also set to play two other friendly games against the USA and Mexico. These friendly matches are intended to help the team gear up for the tough competition of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which are set to kick off in November.

The team's performance in these friendly matches could have an impact on their momentum heading into the qualifiers.

Furthermore, Ghana will face strong competition in the World Cup qualifiers, notably from Mali, as both teams are favourites in the qualifying group for a place in the prestigious tournament set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.