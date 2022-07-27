Ghana to face Switzerland in friendly before 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Switzerland in an international friendly in November before the start of the 2022 World Cup.

The four times African champions will engage their European counterparts in a pre-tournament match at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 17, 2022.

The game is expected to give coach Otto Addo a fair idea of how to approach the opening Group game against Portugal.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H at the 2022 World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana qualified to the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the play-offs in March.

The 2010 World Cup quarter-finalist are expected to play in a three nation tournament in September as part of preparations for the World Cup.