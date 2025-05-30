Ghana to face Togo in WAFU A&B U-20 Cup opener as hosts eye historic title

Ghana will host the maiden edition of the WAFU A&B U-20 Cup, following the successful draw held at the CAF West Zone B headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Friday, May 30.

The competition, which runs from June 15 to 30, 2025, will be staged in Accra and marks a historic moment for youth football development in West Africa.

The tournament will feature 13 U-20 national teams from across WAFU Zones A and B for the first time in a joint competition. Ghana, drawn into Group A alongside Togo, Gambia, and Liberia, will count on home support as the Black Satellites aim for the championship title.

The full groupings are:

Group A: Ghana (hosts), Togo, Gambia, Liberia

Group B: Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, Mali

Group C: Senegal, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin

For Ghana, the competition presents an opportunity to reinforce its leadership in African football and demonstrate its commitment to youth development. The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with CAF, WAFU, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has pledged to deliver a top-tier event that reflects the potential of West African football.