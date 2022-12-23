Ghana to have its own Legacy project from World Cup funds- Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana will have its own legacy project derived from the World Cup funds.

According to Mustapha Ussif the vision is derived from the Qatar 2022 Legacy projects by the host country.

Addressing parliament on Ghana’s World Cup participation, Mustapha Ussif revealed Ghana’s expenditure at the tournament and what will be done with the leftover funds to ensure the country benefits from the World Cup.

"Mr Speaker, you may recall that prior to Ghana's participation in the World Cup in Qatar, I informed the House that our estimated budget for the group stage of the World Cup was $8,166,200.00", Mustapha Ussif said on the floor of Parliament.

He explained that, the expenditure “covered appearance fees, per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

"Out of this estimated budget, our total expenditure for our group stage participation amounted to $5, 071, 840.36. This expenditure covered appearance fees, per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

"Mr Speaker, the reason for the surplus of over $3m Dollars, after our exit at the group stage, is a result of the Ministry's prudent management of resources, as well as the Ministry's decision to negotiate a qualification bonus to the next round, instead of paying winning bonus per match.

Mustapha Ussif gave an insight into the legacy projects to be constructed to ensure all the sporting disciplines benefit from Ghana’s participation in the World Cup.

“On our own, the Ministry will soon launch its version of the Qatar 2022 Legacy Projects, which will see us collaborate with the private sector to build basic and much-needed sports infrastructure such as football pitches, boxing gyms, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, etc. In various communities and schools to enhance community, school sports and professional sports”.

“These projects will be named 2022 World Cup Legacy Projects, and the idea is to ensure that our participation in the World Cup brings visible and lasting benefits not only to football, but sports across board”, he added.