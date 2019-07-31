Ghana to keep under-fire coach Kwesi Appiah after government backing

Ghana will stick with Kwesi Appiah as head coach of the Black Stars despite the country's dreadful 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign after receiving a ringing endorsement from President Akufo Addo, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Appiah, 59, has received the full backing of the ruling New Patriotic party after holding a sit-down talks with the Ghanaian leader on Tuesday.

GHANAsoccernet.com sources say the former international defender returned to the Flagstaff House, seat of government today (Wednesday) to conclude talks on his possible retention.

The coach has refused to step down after the country's disastrous Africa campaign in Egypt despite the mounting pressure - vowing to see out the remainder of his contract which expires in December.

It appears Appiah is more than a coach as he wields massive political influence and remain a close associate of president Akufo Addo.

He will most likely have his way with the government unwilling to hire an expatriate coach for the national team.

The former Al Khartoum gaffer has refused to let the mounting criticism and personal attacks get to him.

With four months left on his contract with the Black Stars, Appiah has been reluctant to leave the post insisting he wants to stay until the end of the deal in December.

That is because he will get a massive payoff if he is sacked before his contract expires.

However in the face of intense public condemnation the Sports Ministry and the toothless Ghana FA have been unable to take a firm decision with the 2021 AFCON qualifiers set to start in two months time.

Sports ministry officials and politically-appointed FA are keen on sacking Appiah on amicable terms but are afraid of the political reaction from above as Appiah has a close relationship with President Akufo Addo.

If he retain the President's trust to continue in the job, he would be given some stern warnings over some of the issues that resulted in the Black Stars worst outing at the AFCON since 2006.

The future of coach Appiah has come under scrutiny following the side's calamitous campaign in Egypt.

While the coach is determined to see out the remainder of his contract, calls for his dismissal has intensified.

It's been speculated in the local media that government is divided over the future of the soft-spoken gaffer due to his perceived close ties with the ruling government.

Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo will have a big say on the future of the coach even though for the first time since 2008, Ghana failed to make it to at least the semi-finals.