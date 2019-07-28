GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 July 2019
Ghana to know opponents for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday
Ghana Team picture (back row l-r) Thomas Teye Partey, John Boye, Richard Ofori, Nuhu Adams Kasim, Jordan Ayew (front row l-r) Thomas Agyepong, Mubarak Wakaso, Andrew Kyere Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals game between Ghana and Benin at Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on 25 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ghana's will know its opponents for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday, 29 July, 2019.

The Confederation of African Football will conduct the draw for the eliminators in Cairo.

The Black Stars and 25 other top-ranked teams on the continent will preliminary round stage.

They will know second-round opponents (for the Group stage).

The Format:

The first round will see 28 of the continent's lowest-ranked sides being drawn against each other for a two-leg home and away tie.

The 28 teams for the first round will be made up of: Somalia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Seychelles, Sao Tome, Chad, South Sudan, Gambia, Mauritius, Liberia, Ethiopia, Comoros, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, Togo, Malawi, Angola, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Central African Republic and Tanzania.

The winners will then progress to the next stage to join the top ranked teams on the continent, 26 of them, including Ghana's Black Stars currently ranked  and complete the list of 40 teams, and who have been drawn into 10 groups of four each.

Some of the top-ranked teams are runners up at the recently held Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Senegal who maintained their first place in Africa and ranked 20th in the world, Tunisia who finished fourth at the AFCON and ranked 29th in the world.

Nigeria (33rd), newly-crowned African champions, Algeria (40th), Morocco (41st), Egypt (49th), Cameroun (53rd), DR Congo (56th) and Cote d'Ivoire (57th), Mali (59th) in that order, complete the top 10.

The winners of the second round will advance to the third and final round where they will again be drawn in teams of two for another home and away tie and the winners eventually picking the five slots alloted Africa for the 2022 Games set be hosted in the Arab world for the first time.

