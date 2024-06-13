Ghana to learn 2025 AFCON qualifiers opponents on July 4

Ghana will discover their path to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when the qualifiers draw takes place on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The draw will be held at SuperSport studios in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The four-time African champions will be hoping for a favourable draw to secure their place in another continental tournament, having qualified for 24 of the previous 36 tournaments.

The recent history has been challenging for Ghana, with the team suffering group stage exits in the last two AFCON editions.

A total of 48 nations, including the preliminary round winners Chad, Eswatini, Liberia, and South Sudan, will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each.

The qualifiers, set to kick off in September 2024, will determine the 24 teams that will compete in Africa's premier football event.

Ghana will be joined by other confirmed nations such as reigning champions Cote d'Ivoire, Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa, among others, in the quest to secure a spot in the tournament to be staged in Morocco.