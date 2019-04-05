The Ghana Football Association will work round the club to get pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendlies after the draw next week.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team will decide which teams will test his squad for the tournament.

Zimbabwe expressed interest in playing the Black Stars at a camping base in London but nothing is confirmed for now.

From history, the Black Stars will get opponents who will be around their pre-tournament camping.

CAF is yet to officially announce the pots for the draw in Cairo on 12 April 2019.

The 24 qualified teams are divided into four pots‚ each containing six teams‚ who will be drawn into the six first round groups.

The top two in each pool advance to the second round‚ along with the four best third-placed teams.

Caf will use a mixture of the March 2019 Fifa world rankings and recent past performance in the Afcon finals to sort the teams into four lots.