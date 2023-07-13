Ghana to seek revenge against Comoros in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana will have another opportunity to make amends for their disappointing end to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with an act of revenge against Comoros in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Comoros are among Ghana's five opponents for the qualifiers as revealed in the draw which was held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Abidjan Ivory Coast.

Ghana were only a draw away from proceeding from the group stage of the 2021 AFCON having lost to Morocco and drawn 1-1 with Gabon in their first two games of the tournament.

While Comoros appeared to be highly underrated, they shocked the four-time African champions by capitalising on their numerical disadvantage due to Andre Ayew's red card in the early parts of the game.

They handed Ghana a painful 3-2 defeat despite goals from Alexander Djiku and Richmond Boakye Yiadom who helped to initially restore parity.

Thankfully for Ghana, they will face Comoros as they aim to make it to their fifth World Cup having appeared in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

Ghana will also face Madagascar and the Central African Republic who are also opponents of the Black Stars in Group E of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. Mali and Chad will also face a stern test against Ghana.

In their last appearance, Ghana failed to go beyond the group stage due to a defeat to Uruguay in the last stage of the competition.