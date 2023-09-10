Ghana top defender Baba Rahman withdraws from Liberia friendly with injury

Abdul Baba Rahman has withdrawn from Ghana's squad to battle Liberia in an international friendly on Tuesday due to injury.

The PAOK left-back has returned to Greece after he picked up the setback during the Black Stars 2-1 win over Central Africa Republic to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'voire.

The friendly will see the Black Stars facing off against Liberia on Tuesday September 12th at the Accra Sports Stadium. This match comes just five days after Ghana's AFCON win against the Central African Republic (CAR).

In addition to the friendly against Liberia, the Black Stars are also set to play two other friendly games against the USA and Mexico.

These friendly matches are intended to help the team gear up for the tough competition of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which are set to kick off in November.

The team's performance in these friendly matches could have an impact on their momentum heading into the qualifiers.

Furthermore, Ghana will face strong competition in the World Cup qualifiers, notably from Mali, as both teams are favourites in the qualifying group for a place in the prestigious tournament set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.