Ghana tops African nations with the most appearance in Champions League finals

Ghana are leading the pack as the African nation to have produced players with the most appearance at the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Since the first final was contested in 1956 with 1,049 players have represented 63 countries with Italy who has 147 topping the list followed by Spain (146), Germany (130), France (78) and England (75).

However, African nations are not left out with Ghana leading the pack in their continent with six players of Abedi Pele Ayew (Marseille 1992/93), Ibrahim Tanko (Dortmund 1996/97), Samuel Kuffour (Bayern Munich 2000/01), Sulley Muntari (Inter Milan 2009/10), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus 2016/17) and Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid2017/18).

Ivory Coast came second in the list with six stars of Kolo Toure(2006/07), Emmanuel Eboue (2006/07) Yaya Touré (Barcelona 2009, 2011), Didier Drogba (Chelsea 2012/13), Salomon Kalou(Chelsea 2012/13), while Nigeria came third in African and 27th ranked nation overall with Finidi George, Nwankwo Kanu ( Ajax Amsterdam 1994/95) and John Obi Mikel ( Chelsea 2012/13).

According to Uefa official website revealed the number of players (by nation) who have appeared in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League final.