Ghana Twitter League final round of matches set for July 10

The Ghana Twitter League also known as the Soccabet Pro League (SPL) final round of matches is scheduled to come off on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

After weeks of battling in the 9-team league, Mo Squad FC top the table two points ahead of 2nd placed Philimon TV with Team Efua 3rd on the table.

Mo Squad FC who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the second round of the tournament were defeated by Team Jay ahead of the final round of matches.

The win helped Team Jay escape relegation Beno FC get relegated from the Ghana Twitter League after managing just 2 wins.

The Ghana Twitter League was established in January 2022 by three friends on Twitter, namely Joseph Cleland-Okine, Oliver Amponsah Okyere and Raymond Nii Amartey.

The league is hitched at unearthing talents in the country, promoting unity amongst people from different backgrounds and most importantly giving back to society.

The winner of the league would be crowned this weekend when the final set of matches are played.

The best player of the tournament, Top goal scorer and Best Goalkeeper will also receive individual accolades.