Published on: 06 August 2023
Ghana U-17 coach Karim Zito highlights importance of nurturing junior talent for Black Stars' future success
Karim Zito

Ghana U-17 Black Starlets coach Abdul Karim Zito highlighted the detrimental impact of undermining junior national teams on the progress of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Zito asserts that the undue focus on winning trophies and subsequent negative criticism places excessive pressure on young players, diverting their attention from crucial skill development.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Zito expressed his concerns, stating, "Yes, when you go to a competition, you win. You will be very happy. But it shouldn’t be the focus. The moment we go and you people start insulting us, it will drive us from development to goal-scoring... Then, Black Stars will never benefit if you start insulting at this age. But, I don’t have a problem with that."

Zito has extensive experience in youth football, having led the Ghana U-20 team Black Satellites to victory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the WAFU Championship before that.

Last season, the Dreams FC coach had a good time as he led the Dawu club to their first major trophy, the Ghanaian FA Cup.

