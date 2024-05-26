Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston MISSING following shock Burkina Faso defeat

Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has gone missing after the team's unexpected 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semi-finals, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Kingston, who had previously announced his intention to resign after the tournament, left the team bus en route to the hotel and has not returned or attended the scheduled evening meeting.

Kingston's team had shown remarkable form during the group stage, securing a commanding 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast and a 2-0 win against Benin to advance to the semi-finals.

Despite their earlier successes, the Black Starlets were unable to overcome Burkina Faso's well-executed tactics, resulting in a loss that eliminated Ghana from qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nationsâ€”an initial goal for the team in this tournament.

With Kingston absent, the GFA has announced that the assistant coaches will lead the team in their final match, a third-place playoff against Nigeria on Tuesday.