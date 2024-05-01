Ghana U-17 team doctor participates in CAF Medical Seminar

Ghana's U-17 team doctor, Dr. Ernest Anim Opare, recently completed a four-day medical seminar organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The seminar, held in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso from April 23-26, 2024, was conducted under the auspices of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.

Dr Anim Opare joined a group of esteemed medical professionals in preparation for the upcoming 2024 CAF/WAFU-B U17 tournament scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana from May 15-28.

The seminar focused on utilising Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and fitness protocols outlined in the Pre-Competition Medical Assessment (PCMA) to determine the eligibility of U-17 players.

Emphasizing CAF's executive decision from 2023 regarding player eligibility for U17 tournaments, the seminar reiterated the importance of MRI screenings to verify players' ages.

For the qualifying phase, all participating teams were mandated to undergo compulsory eligibility tests before the commencement of matches.

These tests must adhere to the CAF protocol and be conducted at accredited health facilities equipped with MRI apparatus.

CAF reaffirmed its responsibility to conduct the MRI eligibility tests for the tournament and the final phase for the twelve qualified teams for the CAF U17 AFCON tournament. Additionally, CAF will cover all costs associated with the MRI tests.

Furthermore, once an MRI test has been conducted for a participating team, no substitutions will be permitted for ineligible players.

The seminar also stressed the vital role of team doctors in educating players about the dangers and consequences of doping violations.

Team doctors are required to provide assent for minors selected for doping tests and must stay informed about the sample collection process and anti-doping procedures to effectively support their players.