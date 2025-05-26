GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana U-19 boys team set for training camp at Prampram

Published on: 26 May 2025
Ghana U-19 boys team set for training camp at Prampram

Ghana U-19 Boys national team will begin a training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Tuesday, May 27.

Head coach of the side has extended invitations to a selected group of players for a screening exercise, as part of efforts to build a competitive squad for upcoming national and international assignments.

The U-19 team was created by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to serve as a vital link in the player development pathway, ensuring a smoother transition from the Black Starlets (U-17) to the Black Satellites (U-20).

The initiative is part of the GFA’s long-term youth development strategy, aimed at preparing young talents for the demands of elite football at national and international levels.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more