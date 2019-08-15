Ghana U-20 goalkeeper Ibrahim Dan Lad eyes gold at All Africa games

Black Satellites shot-stopper Ibrahim Dan Lad is confident Ghana can win gold in football at the All Africa games.

The 16-year old goalie is part of the team that travelled to Rabat, Morocco for the competition.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper believes the level of preparation the team had can propel them to success in Morocco.

"Every country is there to win, but with the kind preparations we have had so far before this tournament I think it is one that can galvanize us to win gold," he told Kickgh.com.

"We will not downplay the threat any country can pull rather we will prepare adequately to face each country since there are no minnows in football again.

"I think our toughest opposition in the group stage will be the one against Mali. Mali have had some painful victories over us in both U-17 & 20 tournaments in recent times so we have to stop them this time around."

Ghana are in group B together with Burundi, Senegal and Mali.