Ghana U-20 team to begin camping in November ahead of Africa Youth Championship

The national U-20 football team, the Black Satellites will begin camping for the Africa Youth Championship in November.

The team is expected to return to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Center Excellence, where preparations will begin for the tournament to be hosted by Niger next year.

Ghana qualified for the competition after beating Benin 4-2 on aggregate in the final round of qualifying last month.

The three times African Champions will return to the competitiopn after missing the last edition with the aim of reaching the World Championship in Poland next year.

The Black Satellites joins host Niger, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa for the tournament which kicks off from 2–17 February 2019.