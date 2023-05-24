Ghana U-23 assistant coach prioritises Olympic qualification

Qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games is a top priority for Ghana's U-23 assistant coach, Godwin Attram, as the Black Meteors gear up for the upcoming U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The tournament, set to commence in Morocco on June 24, holds significant importance for Ghana, not only in terms of competing for the AFCON title but also securing a spot in next year's Olympics in France.

Coach Godwin Attram emphasized the non-negotiable nature of Olympic qualification during an interview with Radio Gold. He highlighted the significance of the tournament for Ghana, expressing disappointment over the country's inability to secure qualification for the event in recent times.

“The country needs this tournament to qualify for France; it is very important. We haven't been able to qualify for the tournament [for a long time], and it is very bad for a country like Ghana," stated Godwin Attram.

To bolster the Black Meteors' chances of Olympic qualification, coach Godwin Attram hopes to include eligible players from Black Stars, in the U-23 squad. He believes their experience and skills would greatly contribute to the team's success.

"So we hope that calling them to come and join, they will give their hearts out, play very well, listen to the technical team, and make something good out of it because it is good to be an Olympian," argued Godwin Attram.

The U23 AFCON is scheduled to take place in Morocco from January 24 to July 8. Ghana has been drawn into Group A, alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

The Black Meteors will face tough competition in their quest for a spot in the Olympics but remain determined to secure qualification and represent Ghana on the global stage.