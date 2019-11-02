Ghana U-23 steps up preparations for AFCON U-23 tournament

Ghana U-23 Captain Yaw Yeboah, says the team is preparing well for the upcoming Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Ghana has been paired with host Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in Group A.

The Black Meteors will begin their campaign against Cameroon on 8 November, 2019 at the Cairo International Sports Stadium.

According to the Celta Vigo midfielder, the team is working hard in training and they are beaming in confidence as Ghana eyes qualification to next year Olympic Games.

“We are working hard because we know the task at hand. Confidence is high in camp and we training very well”, he told the media.

He further said the local players have brought a lot of competition into the team

“The local players in camp have brought a lot of competition in the team”.

“We having issues with clubs not willing to release their players for the tournament so it has given chance to some of the local players to justify themselves so they can make the squad for the tournament”

The Black Meteors will depart to Egypt on Monday.

Ghana will be hoping to grab one of the three slots to book a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.