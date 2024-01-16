Ghana U17 star Fatawu Ganiwu set for trials at Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg

Black Starlets midfielder Fatawu Ganiwu has been invited for a trial at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 16-year-old will join the club for a three week trial before a decision will be made on his future with the team.

Ganiyu will however travel with the U18 team to Brazil for a youth tournament next week.

The Black Starlets midfielder has already been to French side RC Lens, where he had trials as the club continues to monitor him.

Ganiwu will also watch the UEFA Champions League between RC Lens and PSV Eindhoven next week.

Meanwhile, English giants Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been monitoring the midfielder and could make a move for the player.

The teen sensation caught the attention of the clubs following his outstanding performances for the Ghana U16 team at the UEFA Youth Championship in Serbia earlier this year.

Ganiyu played a pivotal role as the Black Starlets won the tournament, beating Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.

The youngster is currently signed to Louis Bell, Fa Sport, and handled by fast-rising agency Koppan Sports.