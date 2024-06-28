Ghana U20 arrive in France to begin European tour ahead of WAFU Zone B U20 championship

The Black Satellites of Ghana have arrived in France for a three-week European tour as part of preparations for the WAFU Zone B U20 championship.

The Gold-winning team at the African Games will engage in friendlies in France and Belgium as coach Desmond Offer prepares his team for the tournament.

Coach Offei travelled with 22 players to Paris and will play a series of friendlies in France before moving to Belgium.

The team will battle Belgian outfit KV Mechelen on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the K. Rumstse SK, Doelhaagstraat, 70, Tourcoing, Nord before facing Royal Antwerp U23 side on Sunday, July 19, 2024 at the Oude Bosuilbaan 54a, 2100, Antwerp.

The Ghanaian team will hold regular training sessions at the Rue de l'Union Ã 70, Tourcoing, Stadium, Nord.

Coach Desmond Ofei will use the three-week training period to trim the rough edges of the team in preparation for the 2024 WAFU B U20 tournament.

The Black Satellites have regrouped for the first time since their gold-winning feat at the 2023 All-Africa Games.