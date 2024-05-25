Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei invites 30 players to camp

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei has invited thirty players to camp to begin preparations ahead of the WAFU Zone U20 Cup of Nations.

The players selected will undergo a screening with the best players joining the gold-winning team from the African Games.

The scouted players will also engage in a series of friendlies with the technical team observing them in the coming.

The players will report to camp on Sunday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Pampram.

The Black Satellites have struggled to qualify for the U20 Cup of Nations since winning the competition in Mauritania in 2020.

Desmond Offei and his team are hoping to build a squad capable of qualifying for the youth championship.

Ghana remains the only team from Africa to win the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Below are the players invited: