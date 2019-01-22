Ghana U20 coach Jimmy Cobblah drops the hammer on angry parents and managers over snubbed players

Under-pressure Ghana Under-20 coach Jimmy Cobblah has been left livid by the reaction of parents and managers whose clients failed to make the cut for the 2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

The Ghanaian gaffer has come under line of fire since he named a 24-man squad for a two-week training camp in Niger amid allegations of bias and corruption.

Parents and managers of players who failed to make the grade have raided the camp in anger to pick their wards amid abusing the coach in the process.

The former Wa All Stars coach has been accused of bias selection process amid claims he's bargained the careers of the players for money.

But the coach has parried the accusation, hitting back at parents and managers who have attacked him.

“It’s unfortunate what happened here. Parent and managers of players who did not make the squad drove here to pick them which is very bad,” he told Happy FM in Accra.

“They should know not making the team is not the end. Who knows, they might end up going to the World Cup.”

The 24-man squad will be joined by captain Ibrahim Konda, Mohammed Kudus of FC Nordsjaelland and AS Eupen goalkeeper Abdul Manaf.

The Black Satellites have drawn Mali, Senegal and Burkina Faso in group B.

The 2019 Africa U-20 Nations Cup takes place between February 2-17, in Niger.

By Patrick Akoto