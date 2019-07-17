Ghana U20 coach Yaw Preko determined to build a strong team for 2019 African Games

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 July 2019
Ghana U20 coach Yaw Preko is confident of building a strong squad for the 2019 African Games football tournament next month.

The Black Satellites have started camping for the 16-30 August, 2019 competition in Morocco.

The team beat a Nungua Select XI 2-1 on last Sunday in a preparatory match.

Ghana, based in Kenitra, are in Group B alongside side Burundi, Mali and Senegal.

"We started camping barely a week ago and I must say the players are responding positively and I hope to get them ready for the tournament next month," Preko said.

Preko has invited 35 players for camping with the number set to be reduced after three weeks.

