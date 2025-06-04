Ghana U20 star Bismark Edjeodji joins Danish club Vejle BK in long-term deal

Rising Ghanaian sensation Bismark Edjeodji has completed a five-year move to Danish Superliga outfit Vejle BK from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

The highly rated 18-year-old, a standout performer with the Ghana U20 national team - the Black Satellites - will join Vejle's first-team setup ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Speaking on the club's official website, the excited teenager said, "It's great for me to be able to call myself a player in Vejle Boldklub. I've been following the team's progress back home from Ghana throughout the spring, and it feels like a dream to play at Vejle Stadium and experience the wild atmosphere there."

Despite the challenges of moving from Ghana to Denmark, Edjeodji expressed full confidence in his new adventure.

"It’s a long way from Ghana to Denmark and the 3F Superliga, but I believe in myself, and I know that in Vejle Boldklub I'll get good opportunities to show off my talent and develop further," he added.

Vejle's sporting director Mikkel Hemmersam praised the signing, saying, "Bismark is an exciting player that we have been following for a long time, and in whom we believe a lot. He fits our profile well - young, talented, with flair and an offensive mindset."

The Danish club emphasized their readiness to help Edjeodji settle into a new environment, noting the importance of patience and integration.