Ghana U23 coach Tanko waxes lyrical about character of players after Algeria upset

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has lauded the mentality of his players after pulling the victory rag from under the feet of Algeria to qualify for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations finals.

The Black Meteors beat Les Verts 1-0 thanks to a Yaw Yeboah virtuoso display after going on a solo move fire past the goalkeeper in the 69th minute.

Ghana advanced on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home last Friday.

''This game today showed the character of the boys. It wasn't easy after the first game as most of them were really very done,'' Tanko said in a post-match interview.

''It took us two to three days to psyche them up and make them believe that they can beat them in their home ground.

''So I have to commend the boys for their determination and dedication.''

Ghana will join hosts Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Mali for the 8-22 November, 2019 tournament.