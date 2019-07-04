GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana U23 left back Gideon Mensah extends Red Bull Salzburg stay until 2024

Published on: 04 July 2019
Ghana U23 left back Gideon Mensah extends Red Bull Salzburg stay until 2024
Gideon Mensah

Ghana U23 defender Gideon Mesah has signed a five-year contract extension at Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg until 31 May, 2024.

Mensah has been recalled after an explosive second half of the season with  Sturm Graz where he featured in 15 league matches in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old moved to Salzburg from Ghana Premier League side WAFA in the summer of 2016.

He was an integral part of team which won UEFA Youth League in the 2016/17 season.

Mensah, left back, featured prominently for Salzburg's feeder club FC Liefering  in the Austrian second-tier.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments