Ghana U23 star Forson Amankwah wins Austrian Bundesliga title with Red Bull Salzburg

Forson Amankwah provided an assist as Red Bull Salzburg rallied from two goals down to beat Austria Klagenfurt for the club’s 10th consecutive Austrian Bundesliga title.

The 20-year-old midfielder was introduced after the break and he set up Junior Adamu to score on 62 minutes to level the scoring at 2-2.

Amankwah spent the first half of the season on loan at fellow Bundesliga side Rheindorf Altach where he sparkled.

His one goal in 16 appearances forced Head coach Matthias Jaissle to recall him to the Red Bull Arena.

The WAFA graduate went on to make 11 appearances (including two starts) and push for a permanent slot in the first team for next season.