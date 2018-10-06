Ghana unaware AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone is cancelled

The Black Stars of Ghana are unaware if the Africa Cup of nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on Thursday will come on after a letter from FIFA indicated the Lone Stars have been suspended following political interference.

Public Relations Officer of the Normalization Committee Dan Kwaku Yeboah says Ghana is yet to receive an official communique.

"We have not received any official communique from FIFA or CAF that our game with Sierra Leone has been cancelled," he told Abusua FM.

"We called the acting FA president and he told us that the match will come off as scheduled.

"One interesting thing is that the people who have been suspended by the government were so happy that Sierra Leone has been banned by FIFA.

"We are expecting 5 players today and the others will be in the country on sunday.

"The original plan was to fly them to Kumasi on Monday.

"We can't stop the players from coming because we have not received any official communication from CAF. FIFA can also rescind their decision today or tomorrow. Remember it happened in Nigeria.

"If they cancel the match, the Normalisation committee will write to CAF to pay all the expenses but until we receive the official communique,the match will come off."