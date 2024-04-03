Ghana Under-20 coach Desmond Offei waxes lyrical about Kurt Okraku

Ghana Under-20 coach Desmond Offei has hailed the work ethic of Kurt Okraku, revealing the outstanding FA boss has a vision and works harder than anyone else to see to the forward march of Ghanaian football.

Offei has been waving lyrical about the immense commitment and dedication of the Ghana FA boss, urging for patience as he steers the wheels of Ghanaian football to the apex.

The 36-year-old, who doubles as Director of Coaching Education at the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association, has been touting the work ethic of the FA capo.

"Kurt Okraku has a vision for Ghana football. He works really hard. There is nobody that works harder than Mr. Kurt Okraku, he doesn't sleep, he is incredible." Offei said

Ghana football has been on a steady rise since Mr. Okraku took over the reigns of power in 2019.

Amid a torrent of Covd-19 pandemic that swept the world and global football, Ghana football has been on an undeviating route - chalking modest success despite challenges.