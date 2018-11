Ghanaian coach Yusif Abubakar has been laid to rest on Tuesday following his sudden death earlier today.

The reigning Ghana Premier League winning coach with Aduana Stars passed on at home, days after being treated for an illness.

Abubakar was one of the experienced coaches in the country and has had stints with King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Medeama.