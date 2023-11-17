GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana unveils potent starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar

Published on: 17 November 2023
Ghana unveils potent starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has unveiled a formidable starting lineup for the upcoming match against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Ghana national team embarks on their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications journey, aiming for an ideal start with a triumph over the Barea.

Hughton's choices include Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori taking the goalkeeping position from Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Ofori's last competitive appearance for the Black Stars dates back to a September 2022 international friendly against Nicaragua.

The defensive lineup features Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah as fullbacks, while Daniel Amartey partners with Nicholas Opoku in central defense.

The midfield trio comprises Mohammed Kudus, Baba Iddrisu Mohammed, and Salis Abdul Samed.

Crystal Palace standout Jordan Ayew, along with Iñaki Williams and Antoine Selorm Semenyo, forms the attacking trio to spearhead Ghana's efforts.

Team captain Andre Ayew will start the match from the bench.

Ghana's Starting XI:

