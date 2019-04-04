Ghana up by three places to 49th on World Fifa Ranking; 5th in Africa

The Black Stars have moved up three places in the latest Coca-Cola FIFA rankings.

Ghana move from the 52nd position to the 49th position after an impressive showing in the month of March.

The senior national team defeated Kenya to finish top of Group F in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers before dispatching Mauritania 3-1 in a friendly in Accra.

The rise in the ranking sees the team move to 6th position on the continent.

Meanwhile, things remain tight at the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking as the top three remained unchanged.

This sees Belgium (1st, unchanged) maintain a slender lead – growing it marginally to three points – over 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia winners France (2nd, unchanged). Brazil (3rd, unchanged), however, are looking over their shoulders somewhat as England (4th, up 1) leapfrogged World Cup finalists Croatia (5th, down 1).

Israel (84th, up 8) enjoyed the biggest jump of all, followed closely by Guatemala (143rd, up 6) and Tanzania (131st, up 6) after the latter booked their CAF Africa Cup of Nations place.

Two other sides preparing to appear at Africa’s showpiece in June, Congo DR (46th, up 5) and Ghana (49th, up 3), were the only two sides to breach the top 50, while Kosovo (127th, plus 3) continued their steady climb up the World Ranking.

Top Ten ranking in Africa