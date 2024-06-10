Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia meets Black Stars players ahead of CAR clash

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Black Stars ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central Africa Republic.

The presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party is in the Ashanti Region for a three-day tour, where he took the opportunity to meet the players and technical team of the Black Stars.

Dr Bawumia congratulated the players for their win against Mali and charged them to beat the Central Africa Republic.

The Black Stars arrived in Kumasi last Friday for preparations after stunning Mali in Bamako on matchday 3 of the World Cup qualifiers. They currently sit joint top of the table with Madagascar and their opponents for the game on Monday.

The Vice President is expected to be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the game tonight.

Ghana hopes to make a return to the tournament which will be hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.