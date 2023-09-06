Ghana vs. Central Africa Republic AFCON qualifier ticket prices announced

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has released ticket prices for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Ghana and the Central African Republic.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday.

For fans seeking a VIP experience, yard tickets will be available for GH₵150, while VIP wing tickets can be purchased for GH₵70. Those on a tighter budget can still catch the action, as popular stand tickets are priced at a wallet-friendly GH₵30.

This match carries significant importance as it marks Chris Hughton's second game on Ghanaian soil. Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, is aiming for a positive result that will secure Ghana's qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Kickoff for the match is scheduled for Thursday at 4:00 p.m.