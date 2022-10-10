Ghana vs Mozambique: Papa Gassama to officiate U23 AFCON qualifier second leg

Bakary Papa Gassama has been appointed as the centre referee for Ghana’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations second round second leg qualifier against Mozambique.

Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo (Assistant I), Omar Darboe (Assistant II), and Lamin Jammeh (Fourth Referee) will assist the 43-year-old top Gambian referee.

Burkina Faso's Yameogo Koudougou David will serve as Match Commissioner, while Ghana's Christiana Baah will serve as COVID-19 Officer.

The game will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 15H00 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The winner of the two legs will advance to the next round of qualifiers as the race for a spot in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco heats up.

Gassama has officiated several top games on the continent, including the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final between Ivory Coast and Ghana, which the Black Stars lost on penalties.