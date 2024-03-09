Ghana vs. Nigeria: Super Eagles name squad to face Black Stars in international friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have revealed a formidable 26-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against the Black Stars.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the friendly between Nigeria and Ghana is set to take place on March 22, 2024, with a subsequent match against Mali scheduled for March 26.

While Ghana is currently without a coach following the departure of Chris Hughton post the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria are also in a transitional phase with former player Augustine Eguavoen taking over as the interim head coach after the departure of Portuguese trainer Jose Peseiro.

Despite finishing second in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, the Super Eagles are gearing up for the friendly matches to prepare for upcoming international windows, including the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifications.

The Black Stars will be eager to use these friendly matches as an opportunity to regroup and prepare for future competitions, with the Ghana Football Association actively seeking a new coach to lead the national team.

As the anticipation builds for the announcement of Ghana's new technical team, football enthusiasts on both sides are eagerly looking forward to the friendly encounters, which will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming challenges on the international stage including the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Below is Nigeria's full squad to face Ghana