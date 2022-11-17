Ghana vs. Switzerland: Murat Yakin names strong starting lineup to face Black Stars

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has named a very strong starting lineup to face Ghana in their test match on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The Red Crosses take on the Black Stars at the Zayed Sports City in a last preparatory match before the World Cup in Qatar commences.

Yakin has decided to hand starting roles to Arsenal star and captain Granit Xhaka, Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and experienced forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

Akanji, Fabian Schar and Eray Comert form a back three while Xhaka, Remo Freuler and Denis Zakaria take up the midfield.

Silvan Widmer and Ruben Vargas occupy the wing-back positions.

First choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns to the posts after shaking of an injury which kept him out for over a month.

In-form Monaco striker Breel Embolo gets the nod to lead the attack for Switzerland in the game which is kicking off in forty-five minutes time.

Below is how the Swiss national team line up: