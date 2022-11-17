Ghana vs. Switzerland: Switzerland coach Murat Yakin to bench regulars against Black Stars

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has indicated that not all of his designated regulars would play from the start in their game against Ghana on Thursday.

The Red Crosses face the Black Stars in a last preparatory game before the World Cup in Qatar.

Djibril Sow, Manuel Akanji, Remo Freuler, Breel Embolo and possibly Granit Xhaka, who have been very busy in their clubs in recent weeks are expected to be rested.

The aforementioned players could join the match in the latter stages for some few minutes.

"Players who haven't worked full-time at clubs lately, the most likely substitutes will start against Ghana," Yakin said on Wednesday ahead of the game.

"We will manage the players' burden. Many players recently had two games a week. Accordingly, one or the other player will get a break or only come for a short assignment.

"At the same time, players who recently had less playing time will certainly play from the start," Yakin added.

More so, the coach wants to use the quota of six substitutions against Ghana, especially for the offensive players.

An application to FIFA for more opportunities to change is still pending due to the heat.

This is the first time Switzerland are playing against Ghana at any level and the match will take place at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi.