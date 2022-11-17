Ghana vs. Switzerland: Test match to inform me about my first eleven - Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has said the friendly match against Switzerland on Thursday is important to him before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Germany-trained tactician believes the friendly will offer him the opportunity to explore tactics and try new formations.

Also, Addo indicated that the Switzerland friendly will inform him about his starting eleven when the Black Stars take on Portugal in their first group match next week.

"Everybody is ready, everybody is hungry, we are looking forward to the work cup. The [first] 11 is not 100% sure so everybody has the chance to show himself again and to show us as technical staff that they are capable of playing international games," Addo said ahead of the game.

The Ghana trainer is optimistic his team is ready for the Switzerland test.

"The guys look sharp, they are ready, it’s a very good challenge for us and this can also make an impact for us on who plays against Portugal." the coach added.

The last preparatory game between Ghana and Switzerland will kick-off off at 10 am (Ghana Time) at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana will depart Abu Dhabi for Qatar the next day to continue with their preparations before World Cup adventure begins.