Ghana vs. Switzerland: We can benefit from this game - Switzerland coach Murat Yakın

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has said there are few points where his side will benefit when they play against Ghana in an international friendly.

The Black Stars take on the Swiss national team in a last friendly on Thursday before the World Cup in Qatar begins.

The match will take place at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 am (Ghana Time).

Yakin and Ghana coach Otto Addo will use this preparatory game to fine tune their squad before their World Cup journeys start in a week's time.

"There are a few points where we can benefit from this game," Yakin said on Wednesday, referring to the African opposition, the competitive test in the high temperatures around noon.

Switzerland will begin their World Cup adventure against Cameroon on November 24 which will played at the same time as the test match against Ghana.

Yakin has also indicated the the match will give an opportunity for players with less playing time in the last weeks at club level.

"Accordingly, one or the other player will get a break or only come for a short assignment. At the same time, players who recently had less playing time will certainly play from the start."